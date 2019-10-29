Prisma health is notifying individuals by mail who may have been affected by a security breach in August.

According to post on their website from Prisma Health, there was a compromise of a Prisma Health team member’s login credentials to a Palmetto Health website.

Prisma health was alerted to this on August 29, 2019, and conducted an investigation.

The compromised login credentials provided access to patient pre-registration and volunteer registration information forms previously completed on the Palmetto Health website.

According to Prisma, the information affected may have been individuals full name, address, date of birth and health information. Social Security numbers and health insurance information were affected in some as well.

It is not known how long the credentials were accessible, and the team member's credentials could only access certain forms on the website. Other Prisma Health information, such as medical records, were not affected.

In the release from Prisma Health it reads:

"Prisma Health values the confidentiality of patient information and has taken specific steps to prevent this situation from happening again. Prisma Health investigated the incident thoroughly and promptly blocked inappropriate access to the website. The team member’s password was reset. Prisma Health is continuing to take steps to enhance its security measures and update its policies and procedures to help prevent something like this from happening in the future."

Prisma Health is trying to notify those individuals affected by mail at their last known address. Those affected should monitor account statements and report anything out of the ordinary.

A theft of a physicians notebook in July potentially resulted in unauthorized access of information. The information was limited to certain OB/GYN patients seen on the Prisma Health Richland Campus in Columbia.

Individual patients with questions or concerns can call toll-free at 1-888-479-9996, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST, excluding major U.S. holidays. The call center will be open for approximately ninety days.