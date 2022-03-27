Dog rescued, 5 displaced in Richland County house fire

Firefighters ended up not only rescuing a dog from the home but also bringing the animal back to consciousness.

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Five people in northeastern Richland County were forced out of their home, but uninjured, after a major fire that ripped through late Saturday night.

Columbia-Richland Fire Department crews arrived around 8 p.m. to the area of Gingerbread Court to find heavy fire spreading in the rear of the home. And while all people made it out safely, there was still one rescue that needed to take place. Firefighters ended up not only rescuing a dog from the home but also bringing the animal back to consciousness.