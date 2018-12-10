Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Hurricane Michael downgraded to a tropical storm by the time it hit the Midlands. However, wind speeds and rainfall caused damage to homes and businesses.

At the peak of the storm nearly 4,000 customers were without power in Richland County. Power has since been restored to a majority of those who lost electricity.

Columbia officials say that prepping for the storm paid off, as there weren't many calls for service for flood-prone areas. Overall, there were 44 calls for service on downed trees and limbs in the area.

© 2018 WLTX