Dozens gather in Columbia for 'Save the Post Office' rally

Dozens of postal workers and union members rallied together outside the main post office off Assembly Street on Tuesday to ask for support.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia joined a growing number of cities across the nation to host a 'Save the Post Office' rally.

Dozens lined Assembly Street in front of the main post office in downtown Columbia demanding support for the postal service.

Several people are starting to gather outside of the main post office in downtown Columbia. The folks here say they have one clear message and that is to #SaveThePostOffice @WLTX pic.twitter.com/qA8VPF2otC — Jenna Kurzyna (@JkurzynaTV) August 25, 2020

"The post office is all of your neighbors, it's all of these businesses," one supporter said. "Imagine if this post office closed down where would people go?"

Many held signs that aligned with their message, to save the postal service, including American Postal Workers Union Columbia President, Betty James-Leaks.

"The US Postal Service has been affected just like other organizations," Leaks said.

Leaks said issues within the USPS were happening before the pandemic, but the virus shined a brighter light on them.

"Concerns are still the same. We need the funds so that the postal service can be sustained to a level that is responsible to the people of this country," Leaks said. "The $25 billion is going to go a long way in helping us get over the hump just like the other people who are trying to get over the hump as well."

Richard Woodard depends on the postal service to get his medication. He said he wanted to join the effort to support them.

"We have bills and important things that have to be brought to us and they need to be delivered on time," Woodard said. "When your mail is late and you're paying a bill and it's late, it's you that's to blame not the mailman."

Meanwhile USPS clerk Mark Sims said no matter what happens, he will continue to do his job.

"Whether we get the money or not, we are here, we're not going anywhere," Sims said.

USPS release the following statement regarding Tuesday's protest in Columbia.

"We respect our employees' rights to express their opinions and participate in informational picketing while off the clock."