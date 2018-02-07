Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- The Governor's office has announced that South Carolina's Department of Social Services Director Susan Alford will retire.

Alford will retire from the agency on July 16, 2018. She's led DSS since 2014, after she was appointed by former Governor Nikki Haley.

“It has been an honor to serve children, victims and adults over the past 40 years and particularly in my recent years at SCDSS,” Alford said. “The reform of our child welfare system, and our system for serving vulnerable adults in SC, is a marathon, not a sprint. While the decision to retire was difficult, it is rewarding to know I have finished my leg of the race. We have built an excellent executive and leadership team at SCDSS and I know they will continue to move the agency forward.”

“Ms. Alford has led the Department of Social Services with a true servant’s heart and with a passion that made its way throughout the entire agency as she and her team worked tirelessly to help the vulnerable children and adults in South Carolina,” said current Governor Henry McMaster. “We are sorry that her time at the agency has come to an end, but must congratulate her on her retirement and her 40 years of dedicated service to the people of our great state and thank her on behalf of the countless South Carolinians who have been impacted by that service.”

DSS Chief of Staff Joan Meacham will serve as acting director when Alford retires.

