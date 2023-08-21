Educators at USC discuss future of AI

The University of South Carolina's Center for Teaching Excellence hosted a forum exploring the future of AI and higher education.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBIA, S.C. — As the school year begins, college students and instructors have an extra resource to use in teaching and learning - artificial intelligence.

Artificial intelligence has been around for decades, but the rise of Chat GPT, Google Bard and similar programs have made AI more accessible and functional.

“It's one of these things that, it's here,” said Andy Schumpert, a senior instructor at the University of South Carolina. “And as time ticks by, we're only getting more strength in the tools - different models that will just amplify as time goes on.”

Educators at USC's Center for Teaching Excellence discussed the future of AI during a forum Monday called Exploring the Intersection of AI and Teaching. They, like everyone else, are working to identify pitfalls and possible uses of artificial intelligence.

Andy Schumpert and other instructors shared strategies.

"Write kind of quick lesson plans, ways to create learning objectives for the classes that they're teaching, study guides," Schumpert said. "You can actually create entire quizzes and various assessments using it."

David Hudgens teaches international business.