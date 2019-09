ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The unofficial results for Orangeburg county council results are as follows. The city will verify the results on Thursday.

DISTRICT 2

Kalu Kalu 53

Charles Jernigan 48

DISTRICT 4

Bernard Haire 71

William Fairfax Jr. 18

Connie Johnson 4

William Davis Jr. 4

DISTRICT 6

Sandra Knotts 25

Jack Grayton 23