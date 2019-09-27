A new event space will be opening in The Vista where Jillian's restaurant used to be.

The new business, known as Junction 800, and will be 16,000 feet of event space.

Jillian's was inside an old train depot and had drinks and food, but shut down years ago.

The Arnold Companies, the developers of the property, said the facility will have open floor space and the Southern Way Hospitality Group will be the managing catering for the events. The venue will seat over 500 guests, and can serve up to 1,000 people for cocktail receptions.

“We’re very excited to add this venue to the options in Columbia,” said Arnold COO Shelly Little." Junction 800 will fill a need for space downtown as Columbia continues to grow and expand. We are looking forward to adding a facility like this in one of the liveliest places in the heart of the Vista adjacent to the convention center, the University of South Carolina and what is soon to be the only four-star hotel, Hotel Anthem, in Columbia.”

According to the company, Junction 800 will have a parking lot with over 100 spaces available.

“This large flexible space full of history is needed, and will be a great addition to venue options in Columbia,” Southern Way Vice President Jesse Bullard added. “It is a great location for weddings, galas and fundraisers and almost any event you could imagine. We’re so excited to start booking.”

The location will be open for events starting November 1, 2019.

“The Vista is truly becoming a destination for residents and tourists alike, enhancing the vibrant and growing lifestyle of activities in downtown Columbia,” said CEO Ben Arnold. “This event space is another piece that will add to the attraction and development of the Vista.”