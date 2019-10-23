GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Greenville County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday that Leah, a $10,000 champion Bichon Frise, was stolen from her home on October 13.

Shortly after the reported theft, a woman was seen on camera with the dog when she scanned Leah's microchip at a Simpsonville PetCo.

The sheriff's office asked the public for help locating Leah and shared the security image of the mystery woman on Facebook. On Wednesday morning, officials announced the dog was returned to its owner.

