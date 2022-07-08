UPDATE: Fairfield County 911 lines working again

The county said that all emergency lines were operational once again as of 2:40 p.m. on Friday.

An emergency phone system outage in Fairfield County has led to a search for answers and an important message to residents regarding who they should call while 911 is unavailable.

A deputy county administrator for Fairfield County said in a statement on Friday that the 911 phone network was down as of about 1 p.m. No cause for the outage has been released as the county's Emergency Management Department attempts to figure out exactly what happened.

In the meantime, anyone needing to reach emergency responders is urged to call one of four numbers currently available.