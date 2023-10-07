Family Health Centers in Orangeburg receives $2 million to expand maternal health care

The money will be used to improve maternal health outcomes and reduce disparities for high-risk patients by expanding its team of OB/GYNs.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The Family Health Centers of Orangeburg has received a $2 million federal grant to expand its maternal health care. According to DHEC, both infant and maternal mortality rates in South Carolina are on the rise. Infant deaths increased 12 percent from 2020 to 2021.

Black babies are also dying at nearly 2.5 times the rate of white babies. The grant aims to help address the health disparities.

“We are in a rural environment. If we were in Charleston, the maternity health wouldn’t be that bad because females would be able to get to the doctor and receive prenatal care at the appropriate time," said CEO Leon Brunson.

The grant was received from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Resources. The money will be used to improve maternal health outcomes and reduce disparities for high-risk patients by expanding its team of OB/GYNs. They will add three additional employees including two OB doctors and one midwife to serve women who are deemed high risk for maternal mortality due to race, socioeconomic, or health status.

“There are twice as many women in this area that actually need OB service or women’s health care in this service area. You know that women are the largest population in our service area," said Brunson.