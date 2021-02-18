'It's a parent's worst nightmare': Family of missing Davidson County teen pleads for her safe return

Savannah Childress is 5'6'' tall, has brown hair and green eyes, and was last seen wearing a yellow Mickey Mouse hoodie and green shoes.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Parents of a Davidson County teenager, who is the subject of an Amber Alert, are pleading for her safe return. Investigators believe she could be with a sexual predator.

A silver alert was originally issued for 14-year-old Savannah Grace Childress, last seen at her home on Canaan Church Road in Denton on the morning of Thursday, Feb. 11. Her parents reported her missing that evening around 4 p.m. Michael and Nicole Childress got an alert from the Davidson County School district after Savannah didn't show up at the bus stop to pick up her younger sister.

Authorities said her father, Michael Childress, searched the home and saw she was not there and immediately called local authorities for help.

"I am just heartbroken, I miss my baby," said Nicole Childress, Savannah's Mother.

"Savannah, if you're out there and you can hear this, we just want you to know that we love you and we care about you more than anything in the world right now, and we just want you home. We want you back where you're safe," said Michael Childress, Savannah's father.

"Please know that you are loved beyond your wildest dreams," said Kandi Bremer, a friend of the family.

A student at South Davidson Middle School, Savannah is 5'6'' tall, has brown hair and green eyes, and was last seen wearing a yellow Mickey Mouse hoodie and green shoes. Her parents said they looked through her room but didn't see any indication of other missing clothing items or that she left with a packed bag.

"It's just killing me not knowing where she is, not knowing if she's safe or someone is taking care of her or has she eaten. We know she doesn't have any of her medications, and she needs her medications and that's scaring us," the Childresses said.

Detectives found that Savannah had been communicating online with an unidentified subject through multiple social media platforms. The communications with the unidentified subject were explicit in nature and the conversations included what detectives considered to be "grooming" techniques and practices, commonly utilized by sexual predators.

"When you hear that, it's like your soul has been ripped out and thrown onto the floor at that point. It's a parent's worst nightmare and an indescribable feeling," Michael Childress said.

Family and friends have pleaded for whoever Savannah is with to return her home safely soon.

"Don't hurt her, don't hurt her, just bring her home. It doesn't matter what hour of the day or night, just bring her home," said the Childresses.

"All we want is you safe. We want you home safe and we want to know that you're OK," Bremer said.

Authorities said Savannah could be suffering from a cognitive impairment and could be in danger.