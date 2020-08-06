LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash in Lexington County.

It happened Sunday evening on Ansel Caughman Road near union Church Road near Batesburg-Leesville.

Troopers say the driver of a motorcycle was traveling west on Ansel Caughman Road on Sunday, June 7, when they ran off the right side of the road and hit a tree.

The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene. Troopers say the driver was not wearing a helmet. No word yet on the name of the driver.

