Flag retirement ceremony gives American flag its final resting place

A local organization called the Knights of Columbus held a flag retirement ceremony to properly dispose of the flag in accordance with the U.S. Flag code.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Wednesday is National Flag Day, a day recognizing the significance of the American Flag. A local organization called the Knights of Columbus held a flag retirement ceremony as a way to properly dispose of the U.S. flag in accordance with the U.S. Flag code at the Thompson Funeral Home in Columbia.

“The flag is a representation of our nation. So where you can just throw it away, by it being a representation of our nation, you have to properly dispose of it," said Knights of Columbus deputy director Eric Cannon.

Cannon says for U.S. Military veterans, the American flag in a way that honors its significance during a ceremony in Columbia on Wednesday. A flag that has become old and worn can be cremated alongside the ashes of a fallen veteran. This becomes the flag's final resting place.

“Everything we do, we try to honor the flag so I wanted to come out and support the ceremony this morning," said veteran Michael Vaught.

Vaught served in the U.S. Navy for six years.

“It’s a symbol of all the men and women who have given their lives throughout the years, in defense of this country, in defense of the freedoms we all enjoy," he said.