Flash flooding hits parts of Columbia, nearby Lexington and Richland counties

The heavy rains began moving through the central Midlands, including Columbia, Friday afternoon.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A storm system dumping heavy rain has triggered some hazardous road conditions late Friday afternoon.

Authorities are urging residents to use caution as heavy rains flood the area. The rains are also being experienced in neighboring counties in the area including Lexington.

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for Richland County until 6:30 p.m. The warning includes Columbia, Forest Actres, West Columbia, and all the way up to just south of Irmo near Interstate 26.

We're keeping track of reports from local agencies and the National Weather Service as they become available.

FRIDAY 16, 2021

5:54 p.m. - Main & Whaley reopen

The intersection of Main and Whaley Street have reopened. They were briefly shut down earlier.

5:40 p.m. - Car stuck in water

A car got stuck in the water at Rosewood and Assembly Street in Columbia

Rosewood and Assembly are blocked off currently with intense flooding. A car seems to be stuck in the water. @WLTX pic.twitter.com/SIFFSdsm3D — Emily Correll (@emcorrell) July 16, 2021

5:36 p.m. - City of Columbia says avoid these intersections

The City of Columbia is asking drivers to stay away from these flood-prone roads.

#TrafficAlert #WeatherAlert

Motorists are urged to avoid these flood prone streets. pic.twitter.com/EEjXV0SOn6 — City of Columbia (@CityofColumbia) July 16, 2021

5:30 p.m. - Main Street & Whaley Street closed

The Intersection of Main Street at Whaley Street is closed, per the Columbia Fire Department

TRAFFIC ALERT 🚨: Main St currently closed at Whaley Street. pic.twitter.com/L99XspJuIg — Columbia Fire (@ColaFire) July 16, 2021

5:22 p.m. - Columbia mayor urges caution for drivers

Columbia mayor Steve Benjamin gave this advice to drivers in his city:

Waters receding now but please avoid being on the roads if you can.

MLK, St Andrew's area, Main & Whaley, Wheat & Amherst; Adger Rd

Crews responding to calls ranging from flooded vehicles, trees down blocking roads, a water rescue on the river. Please stay sheltered if possible — Steve Benjamin (@SteveBenjaminSC) July 16, 2021

5:15 p.m. - Tree falls on home

Columbia fire reports a tree fell on a home on the 1100 block of Sunnyside Drive. No injuries reported thankfully.

Ladder 8 on scene of where a tree fell on a home on the 1100 block of Sunnyside Drive. No injuries reported thankfully. pic.twitter.com/KeHsJ8k9z8 — Columbia Fire (@ColaFire) July 16, 2021

5:07 p.m.- Rosewood Drive closed

Rosewood Drive is closed at Assembly Street due to water on the roadway.

TRAFFIC ALERT 🚨: Rosewood Drive is closed at Assembly Street due to water on the roadway. pic.twitter.com/5ynVMnIl49 — Columbia Fire (@ColaFire) July 16, 2021

4:34 p.m.: Columbia Fire is warning drivers in the city and outer Richland to use caution due to flooded areas.

TRAFFIC ALERT 🚨: we are responding to multiple reports of flooded areas on roadways in @CityofColumbia & @RichlandSC. PLEASE use caution while driving in this weather! — Columbia Fire (@ColaFire) July 16, 2021

4:05 p.m.: Twitter user Mitch West shared a video of water on U.S. 1 near Barnyard Flea Market that he described as "a river."