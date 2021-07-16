Flash flooding hits parts of Columbia, nearby Lexington and Richland counties

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A storm system dumping heavy rain has triggered some hazardous road conditions late Friday afternoon.
Authorities are urging residents to use caution as heavy rains flood the area. The rains are also being experienced in neighboring counties in the area including Lexington.
The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for Richland County until 6:30 p.m. The warning includes Columbia, Forest Actres, West Columbia, and all the way up to just south of Irmo near Interstate 26.
We're keeping track of reports from local agencies and the National Weather Service as they become available.
FRIDAY 16, 2021
5:54 p.m. - Main & Whaley reopen
The intersection of Main and Whaley Street have reopened. They were briefly shut down earlier.
5:40 p.m. - Car stuck in water
A car got stuck in the water at Rosewood and Assembly Street in Columbia
5:36 p.m. - City of Columbia says avoid these intersections
The City of Columbia is asking drivers to stay away from these flood-prone roads.
5:30 p.m. - Main Street & Whaley Street closed
The Intersection of Main Street at Whaley Street is closed, per the Columbia Fire Department
5:22 p.m. - Columbia mayor urges caution for drivers
Columbia mayor Steve Benjamin gave this advice to drivers in his city:
"Waters receding now but please avoid being on the roads if you can.
MLK, St Andrew's area, Main & Whaley, Wheat & Amherst; Adger Rd
Crews responding to calls ranging from flooded vehicles, trees down blocking roads, a water rescue on the river. Please stay sheltered if possible."
5:15 p.m. - Tree falls on home
Columbia fire reports a tree fell on a home on the 1100 block of Sunnyside Drive. No injuries reported thankfully.
5:07 p.m.- Rosewood Drive closed
Rosewood Drive is closed at Assembly Street due to water on the roadway.
4:34 p.m.: Columbia Fire is warning drivers in the city and outer Richland to use caution due to flooded areas.
4:05 p.m.: Twitter user Mitch West shared a video of water on U.S. 1 near Barnyard Flea Market that he described as "a river."