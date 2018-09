Columbia, SC (WLTX) - WLTX is teaming up with Cumulus Radio for a Hurricane Florence relief drive today.

It's being held in the parking lot of the Lowes Foods at 5222 Sunset Boulevard in Lexington from 6 AM until 6 PM.

We are looking for donations of non-perishables, bottled water, cleaning products, baby food , diapers and pet food.

Come help us help all of our affected neighbors!

