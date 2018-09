Columbia, SC (WLTX) - WLTX is teaming up with Cumulus Radio for a Hurricane Florence relief drive Tuesday.

It's being held in the parking lot of the Lowes Foods at 5222 Sunset Boulevard in Lexington from 6am until 6pm.

We are looking for donations of non-perishables, bottled water, cleaning products, baby food , diapers and pet food.

Come help us help all of our affected neighbors!

