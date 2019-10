FOREST ACRES, S.C. — A sinkhole has created a traffic hazard at one of the busiest locations in Forest Acres.

The hole opened up Monday afternoon on Trenholm Road near Beltline Boulevard. The problem is right near Mays Park.

A water main break appears to have caused the sinkhole. Trenholm Road is closed from Dean Hall Lane to Saramont Road.

Drivers who need to go through that area should consider an alternate route.