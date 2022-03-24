x
South Carolina 911 operator gave crime information to motorcycle club, SLED says

Authorities say the woman shared information from the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) to members of the Black Jacks Motorcycle Club.

GAFFNEY, S.C. — Authorities say a former emergency operator has been arrested and is accused of sharing law enforcement information with a motorcycle club.

WYFF-TV reports that the former Cherokee County E911 operator was arrested a after state investigation. 

Renée Wunderlich of the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division says the 31-year-old suspect is charged with disclosing confidential public records for gain.

Wunderlich says the woman accessed and gave out information from the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) to members of the Black Jacks Motorcycle Club. 

The case will be prosecuted by the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.

