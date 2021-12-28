South Carolina man charged in Capitol riots

FORT MILL, S.C. — A Fort Mill man was charged for his alleged involvement in the Jan. 6 Capitol riots. Paul Colbath was arrested on Oct. 28.
Federal officials released photos showing Colbath both inside and outside the Capitol as the riots were happening.
Colbath faces charges for entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a capitol building, and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a capitol building.
According to a statement of facts released by the United States Department of Justice, a tipster contacted the Federal Bureau of Investigation on Jan. 11 reporting that Colbath "had been publicly bragging to friends and family about participating in the riots within the United States Capitol Building."
Colbath agreed on Jan. 22 to be interviewed by the FBI at his home, during which he told authorities he did not "assault" the Capitol building but instead entered it through an open door. According to the statement of facts, Colbath also told authorities that when he entered the building, he saw a cloud of what he believed to be tear gas and a man nearby who had been impacted. He said he ushered the man into a nearby office for fresh air, without knowing whose office it was.
According to the statement of facts, Colbath said he noticed "clear signs of destruction" and vandalism in the office and knew being in the building was wrong, saying he left the office within roughly five minutes. Colbath told authorities he hadn't felt he had done anything criminal, which is why he did not turn himself in.