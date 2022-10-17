The five electric vehicles operate seven days a week and will service the Vista, Main Street, BullStreet District and Five Points.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A new free electric ride service for some of Columbia's entertainment districts is hitting the road this weekend.

A Charlotte-based company, Ride.Jaunt, is bringing its all-electric vehicles to downtown Columbia. The company started in 2017 in Charlotte and serves three districts in the city: Uptown, Southend, and the West End.

"Jaunt means a short ride for pleasure," said CEO EJ Drayton. "We’re Giving people that short A to B service, but making it more enjoyable and fun."

Customers can either flag down the vehicles or text the company at 803-888-8481 to hail a ride. The service is completely free-- but tips for the driver are highly suggested.

"We partner with different local and national brands within a community to advertise, wrap their brands in and around our cars to subsidize some of the cost," said Drayton.

The cars-- which can seat five passengers each-- will initially in launch in Five Points and the Vista, then expand to Main Street, Bullstreet District, and Williams-Brice Stadium on Football game days.

Operating hours are from noon to about 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday's through Sunday's.

"When there’s a huge demand like a football game, things take a little longer, but during the week and night shifts the average wait time is 5 to 10 minutes," said Drayton.

The street-legal cars only travel on roads 35 miles per hour and under. Drayton tells News 19 they are looking to hire 10-15 drivers in Columbia. Each driver undergoes a criminal background check and driving tests.

Drayton said a Ride Jaunt app is in the works and is launching in the coming weeks.