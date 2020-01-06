COLUMBIA, S.C. — A third day of protests is taking place at the South Carolina State House over the death of George Floyd, a Minnesota man who was killed by police there.

A few dozen protesters showed up just before 2 p.m. Monday on the grounds of the capitol. They did a "die in" where they lied down on the ground and said "I can't breathe," which Floyd repeatedly said before he lost consciousness and died.

Organizers said they got commitments from city leaders, including Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin, to hold meetings to address the protester's concerns.

This came after Saturday and Sunday's protests in Columbia that were largely peaceful but turned violent at times, particularly on Saturday.

The events Saturday began with marching and protesting peacefully in the streets near the State House and the Vista. But as the afternoon wore on, there were some pockets of violence, with people items being thrown and several people being hurt.

Police used tear gas to break up some of the groups. Things continued to escalate when two Columbia police cars were set on fire and windows were broken at multiple businesses in the Vista.

Lott said about 75 people tried to surround the Columbia Police Department headquarters, perhaps with the intent to set fire to it.

Richland County deputies say bullets were fired at their officers near the Vista. None of them were hit by gunfire.

Twelve police officers were injured with one Columbia Police officer needed to go to the hospital.

Lott believes many of the people inciting violence were not local, and came from out of state to cause trouble.

Investigators are also reviewing hundreds if not thousands of videos of protests given to them and on social media looking to find people who attacked police officers or stole from stores.

