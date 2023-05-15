Girls' mentorship program in Orangeburg comes to an end after 10 years

The girls have been mentored by community members working in various career fields including business owners, authors, and even state troopers.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The 'Girl's Circle Mentoring' program at Rivelon Elementary School has been inspiring second grade girls to dream big for the past 10 years.

The students, all girls, are mentored by community members working in various career fields including business owners, authors, and even state troopers.

On Monday evening, the school recognized the final group of students to complete the program in a culmination ceremony.

The program, after ten years, is coming to an end.

“Giving them that exposure reminds them that there are other opportunities and they can dream big and think outside of the box," said school librarian Frankie Pinckney.

The girls have also learned about table etiquette and the importance of healthy food and exercise from local dieticians.

“It’s so important because it starts when you’re young. Even though they’re in second grade and some of the concepts may go over their head, such as why it’s so important to start eating healthy now, we just want to set them up for a successful future," said Pinckney.

It was started by guidance counselor Sharon Forman, and Pinckney says it's made quite the impact.

“Dr. Forman always tells them to carry themselves to the highest esteem and when they see us in the hallways they’re trying to do that, they’re living by that example," said Pinckney.

As for the future of the program, that's uncertain.

The school is closing its doors and transitioning its students to Edisto Primary as a result of the district's $190 million bond referendum that residents voted on in November.