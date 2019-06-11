A man from Goose Creek, S.C., has claimed a $25,910 jackpot from the South Carolina Education Lottery.

Kenneth Burgess is a regular instant ticket player. According to the SC Education lottery, he had a dream one night that he won one of the MONOPOLY JACKPOT Second-Chance drawings, and his dream came true a few days later.

“I'm so pumped right now, I’m not even hungry,” exclaimed Burgess. “I’ll celebrate with some water and crackers later.”

He claimed his prize in Columbia while on a lunch break from a training seminar.

“This is my first big win and it’s a happy surprise. My family will now have a nest egg and we’re sure to have a great holiday season,” said Burgess.

Burgess’s non-winning MONOPOLY JACKPOT instant ticket earned him a winning entry in the Lottery’s fourth of five Rolling Cash Jackpot drawings. Just over 1.7 million entries were collected for the drawing on Tuesday, November 5.

“I can now finally fulfill another dream and invest in some land,” said Burgess.

A final drawing to award a $250,000 prize, with a chance to multiply up to $2.5 million, will be held at the conclusion of the MONOPOLY JACKPOT Second-Chance Promotion. That date is still to be determined. For details and updates, visit sclottery.com.