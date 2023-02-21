Educating small-mid size minority farmers get food to underserved areas and more

Foundation For Community Impact and Health held the workshop to help educate farmers on grants and ways to expand

WINNSBORO, S.C. — A workshop for farmers across the state took place in Winnsboro to help small minority farmers find ways to get their products out to those in the community…

"We specifically work with farmers, specifically minority farmers because they have a lot of barriers and needs, and we're working to advance racial equity in agriculture," says the CEO of the Foundation For Community Impact and Health Equity, Quin Knox.

Her non-profit has developed what they call Cultiv8 Agribusiness Incubator to help educate farmers on different grants they can apply for and other ways to help expand and grow their farms.

"The main focus for funding is that we're seeing is funding to help farmers to get their food to the underserved areas, and so we assist with grant writing and project management because a lot of times a farmer might get this funding and they aren't used to working with grants because they are farmers so we help them with all of the forms and reporting," she adds.

"We've been conducting needs assessments since November with some of our farmers and we have heard a lot of the same things, they say they need help with funding, education, and if they need assistance with getting signed up for federal programs," she says.

Bringing out farmer Bonita Clemons who grows fruits and vegetables, she came to learn more about what steps people can take to expand.

"When I meet farmers they need a whole lot of things the main thing they need is structure and planning and they gonna do that, they need somebody to help them like there is a gentleman in there now who doesn't know what he wants but knows he wants to be farmer, they are going to be able to help him from A to B to C to D to walk him all through it, " says Clemmons.

Those who attended will then move forward with a need assessment of the product, followed by a site visit, and then an invitation will be sent to move forward with planning.

For those interested in upcoming meetings, below is the schedule.

Pee Dee Region Thursday, February 23, 2023, 3:00 PM – 5:00 PM Hyatt Place Downtown100 East Evans St.Florence, SC 29506

Low County Region Tuesday, February 28, 2023, 3:00 PM – 5:00 PM Colleton Farmers Market506 E. Washington St.Walterboro, SC 29488

Upstate Region Thursday, March 2, 20233:00 PM – 5:00 PMFeed & Seed, Co.701 Easley Bridge Rd #6010Greenville, SC 29611