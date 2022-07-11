High school students from Brookland-Cayce take on poll worker responsibilities on election day

Four senior students will be helping out at White Knoll and Brookland United Methodist.

CAYCE, S.C. — An ambitious group of high schoolers is heading out to the polls tomorrow as poll workers.

These youthful minds are using their day off of school to help out as clerk assistants in voting centers across Lexington County Tuesday.

"It's something I feel like we should know about since I'm getting older and I need to be aware of what's going on and who I should vote for, who I should stand for, because it's important to know. Voting is something that some people don't take seriously," senior Emily Way said.

All four students are seniors at Brookland-Cayce High School. Two are in the JROTC program.

"As soon as I saw it, I said, boom that's for me. Because anything that I can do to bring me out of my comfort zone, I'm for it," senior Mya Guess said.

"We're going to help administer polls and we went through the whole process of setting up and how to communicate with people," senior Alana Cramer said.

Of all the students, Josue has the biggest interest, seeing as he wants to pursue a career in politics in the future.

"I've always heard, oh election day, election day and to be able to be on the front line of that, it's really what it's about for me," senior Josue Sorianocruz said.

The requirements? You have to be 16-years-old, go through poll worker training, provide your own transportation to and from the poll site, and show responsibility for the job.

Doreen Sizemore, the career specialist at the high school, tells News 19 she sent out emails to teachers and students to get volunteers.

"From the first day that I sent out information about it, they were emailing me right away. They're very responsible," Sizemore said.