Hundreds of animals are in need of care in the Midlands

Carolina Wildlife Center has cared for 1,300 animals already this year.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Carolina Wildlife Center has seen 1,300 animals come through their doors needing care this year - some are injured, others orphaned. Staff say with many people still working from home, many residents are finding baby animals in their back yards.

From opossums to squirrels, turtles and ducks, Carolina Wildlife Center volunteer Arnie Wodtke says many baby animals need help right now. "We have already taken in over 700 animals this year," Wodtke says.

Carolina Wildlife Center is currently caring for about 500 birds and even snakes. Wodtke says, "This is spring, so the mommies are having their babies this time of year."

Carolina Wildlife Center is being inundated with baby animals. Some of the birds in their care include four-week-old house finches, which need to be fed every 30 minutes. The opossums need to be tube fed.

"Next month, we are going to take in an another 1,000 and the other 1,000 are already going to be here," Wodtke says.

Wodtke says the center has seen 1300 animals already this year, and they need donations to keep up with their care. The center spends $1,000 a week on mealworms alone for the birds.

An issue Wodtke says he often sees is people keeping wildlife as pets. He says if someone hands over an animal, that animal must remain in captivity. They cannot be released into the wild.

Opossums stay at the center for about four months, while squirrels stay for three.

Wodtke says, "It's not uncommon for one or two possums to fall off mommy's back." Its also common for squirrels to fall out of trees.

"We will do about any care necessary, and if we can't, a vet will help us."

Wodtke urges residents, if you see an animal in your backyard, take the time to observe it because it may just live there, too.

"So, if you have a little bird hopping around your yard, a good test is you hold your finger out, if they can perch on your finger they don't need to come see us."