Hundreds of seniors evacuated after pipe burst at Christopher Towers

With freezing temperatures across South Carolina for days, other locations are also reporting pipe damage.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Hundreds of seniors are without a home on one of the coldest days of the season after a pipe burst at a Columbia high-rise on Christmas Day.

It happened at Christopher Towers apartments on Devine Street where, according to Columbia-Richland Fire, freezing temperatures likely led a sprinkler pipe to burst around the sixth floor. This has impacted the electrical system and led to parts of the ceiling falling out.

The whole building was evacuated or roughly 200 residents. Authorities said those residents are now being housed with family and at local hotels.

The evacuation comes just weeks after 65 residents at Christopher Towers were evacuated due to a candle fire that activated the sprinkler system.

With ongoing freezing temperatures in the region, other locations are also being impacted by pipe bursts. According to Columbia-Richland Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins, multiple homes and businesses have had pipes burst in the region including the Sheraton Hotel and the old Tapps building on Main Street.