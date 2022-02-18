I-20 improvement in Lexington County set to complete mid-spring

The project completion date was pushed back from December 2021 because of equipment and labor shortages.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Highway and road construction between Longs Pond Road and just west of Highway 378 in Lexington is wrapping up soon, according to contractors on the project who updated the SC Department of Transportation (SCDOT) this week.

That means orange cones and construction materials are fading out of rearview windows along I-20.

"Lexington is a growing community, therefore, the interstate is now being widened to accommodate the influx of traffic that drivers in the area have seen," said Brittany Harriot, SCDOT public information coordinator.

Once four lanes, now six, the project was supposed to be wrapped up by December of last year.

Now, because of equipment and labor shortages, the improvements will be finished mid-spring 2022.

"We just ask that residents be patient and understanding," Harriot said. "We ask drivers to practice safety and follow the signage. This project is expected to be completed within the next couple of months, so we just ask everyone to understand that SCDOT wants to make the route as safe as possible," Harriot said.

This 11-mile stretch has a widened barrier, new lanes, a noise barrier wall and bridge.

Next steps include clearing debris from the shoulders, making sure there is proper drainage, guardrails and pavement markings.