If you want to see fireworks here's where you can go

Many 4th of July activities have been canceled. Here is a list of whats happening and what's not for this years patriotic celebration

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Wondering what might be happening on this Fourth of July this year?

WLTX hasput together a list of what's happennig and what's been canceled so you can plan your patriotic weekend.

First, yes, you live in South Carolina and it's one of the few states where it's possible to buy fireworks all year long.

But remember, each town and neighborhood has their own rules and regulations for setting off fireworks.

Most require that the the pyrotechnics stop around 10 p.m. But it's always best to check with your local officials.

Remember, wearing a mask and social distancing is still being recommened by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and even Governor McMaster.

Here are some of the events still happening and what's not.

CELEBRATIONS

-Lake Murray is still planning on their fireworks display, a tradition since 1989. The fireworks show is scheduled to begin at 9:15 p.m. or dusk with the pyrotechnics launched from Dreher Island and Spence Island, synchronized to patriotic music.

To listen, tune into 97.5 FM through iHeart Media for the special music program. The Irmo parksite at the Lake Murray Dam will be open all day on a first-come to capacity basis and there is a $5 fee per vehicle. The Lexington parksite at the Lake Murray Dam is not open at this time'

-Celebration of Liberty at First Baptist This year you will not be able to attend the Celebration of Liberty in person. Instead the church is producing a special edition that will be broadcasted and LIVE streamed during the 4th of July weekend. You can watch the program on SCETV at 7pm on July 4 or July 5 at 8pm on First Baptist of Columbia's website and Facebook page.

--Salute from Shore is held along the South Carolina coast and both F-16s and C-17's from Shaw AFB, Charleston AFB. It will begin at around 1pm at the North/ South Carolina border near the Cherry Grove Pier about 1pm and the flyover goes down the coast and ends in Beaufort around 2pm.

--The Horry County Fair goes from July 3-12th and on the Fourth of July they will have fireworks. The fair is located at the Myrtle Beach Speedway at 455 Hospitality Lane in Myrtle Beach.

CANCELED

-Gilbert Peach Festival is canceled

-Lake Murray Boat parade is canceled

-City of Columbia Finlay Parks fireworks are canceled

-Fireflies Baseball Fourth of July fireworks have been canceled.

-Fort Jackson Patriotic Tattoo is canceled

-Red, White, Blue Festival in Greenville canceled

-Patriots Point FIreworks show in Charleston canceled