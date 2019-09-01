A retired veteran in the Midlands is about to embark on a new mission for the American Red Cross and be deployed overseas.

Demetria Williams knows what service truly means because she's lived it.

"Twenty years as an active duty army medic. 9 moves during my time in the military,” said Williams. “It's people doing what they do for no other reason than it's the right thing to do and to help and to do community."

The recently retired veteran has dedicated her life to helping other people. She's spent the last year volunteering at Fort Jackson but now she's on a new mission.

"Literally have found what my purpose is. I am headed to Kuwait. I will be at Camp Arifijan and I will be basically doing emergency communications for our military," explained Williams.

Williams is being deployed Wednesday for six months to serve as the Service to Armed Forces Regional Program Manager for the American Red Cross.

While she's leaving her family here in the states, she's bringing the comfort of home to those serving overseas but sometimes, she may be called on to deliver bad news.

"When something does happen where if they unfortunately get a Red Cross message that a family member has died or someone's sick, I would be working with their command leadership to help ensure that that service member is taken care of and that they're linked up with their family," said Williams.

She knows what it's like. She answered the knock on her door when she found her brother-in-law had passed away. Williams says experiences during her service helped prepare her for this job.

She's hoping the job with the Red Cross can make a difference for those serving when they need them the most.

"People getting to be part of a great mission, no matter how little amount of time they have and dedicate their time and talent in support of other people. Even though I've retired from the military, I'm still serving. I'm just serving in a different way," said Williams.

Officials with the Red Cross say it's rare for someone from South Carolina to be deployed overseas. One person from the Palmetto State tends to travel with the military every three to five years for the organization.