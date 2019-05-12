AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities are investigating the death of an inmate at the Aiken County Detention Center.

Officials say Dion M. Cook Sr., 53, of Aiken was was found unresponsive in the kitchen area of the detention center shortly after 6 a.m. Thursday. Cook was transported to Aiken Regional Medical Centers, where he was later pronounced dead.

The Aiken County Coroner’s Office and the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) are investigating the death.

Cook will be autopsied Friday morning in Newberry, according to Aiken County Coroner Darryl M. Ables.

No foul play is suspected at this time.

The Aiken County SC Detention Center is a medium-security detention center located operated locally by the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.