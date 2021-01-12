Kitten stuck 30 feet up on Highway 90 support beam rescued

It took six hours for the orange tabby to be brought to safety. And if the owner isn't found, she'll be put in the SPCA's adoption program.

HOUSTON — A kitten found herself in a scary situation yesterday, stuck 30 feet above the ground on a highway support beam in southwest Houston!

It happened along Highway 90 near South Post Oak. The Houston SPCA, deputies with Harris County Precinct 1 and a traffic light installer worked together for six hours to get the kitten to safety.

According to the SPCA, the light installer offered up his bucket truck to Precinct 1 deputies. A small trap was placed on the beam and the little kitten eventually made her way inside.

The orange tabby, who only suffered minor bumps and scrapes, was brought safely to the ground and checked out by staff at the Houston SPCA.