Company to expand in Richland County, add 51 new jobs

The metal fabrication and machine shop is investing $5 million and creating 51 new jobs.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — LaserForm & Machine, a metal fabrication and machine shop, announced plans to expand operations in Richland County. The company is investing $5 million and creating 51 new jobs.

Located at 10010 Farrow Road in Columbia, LaserForm & Machine is a 53,000 square foot metal fabrication and machine shop situated on a 7-acre campus located off I-77 just minutes from downtown Columbia, South Carolina.

The company said it plans to add 20,000 square feet at its manufacturing facility to expand production capabilities. The expansion is expected to be complete by March 2023.

“LaserForm & Machine has called Richland County home for nearly 30 years, and it's exciting to see the company continue to thrive and grow," Richland County Council Chairman Overture Walker "Council is happy to see one of our community's longtime employers continue to create additional well-paying jobs.”

Anyone interested in joining the LaserForm & Machine team should visit the company’s contact page online.

The company offers include laser cutting, forming, turret punching, welding and machining.