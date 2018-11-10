In Lexington County they were keeping an eye on rivers and streams that have a history of flooding.

On Thursday, Tropical Storm Michael dropped rain over the County and the rest of the Midlands as it rolled through the state.

Corley Mill Road was underwater early Thursday and still had raging water underneath it later in the day.

Other streams, like the one near the Old Mill also had angry water, but nothing like the floods of 2015, which Matthew Rodgers called a relief.

“Luckily, we didn't have any major flooding where I live, my house was repaired after the last major flood and it seems to have held up so I'm pretty happy,” Rodgers said Thursday afternoon.

Rodgers was at the Old Mill to check on his business that's currently under construction.

After what happened in 2015, he wasn't taking any chances with his brewery that is set to open next year.

“Yeah we're opening a brewery here and we're hoping to be open by next year. It's just an old building so there's a few little leaks and little things we have to take care of, yeah, but no major damage,” Rodgers said after checking the inside of the building.

Other people WLTX spoke with in Lexington said they were okay during the storm and were glad the flooding for both Florence and Michael was much less severe than 2015.

“It's just stressful, it brings back old memories. It was very hard to know exactly what was going to happen,” Rodgers said.

But for the moment, they can breathe easy as Michael leaves the state.

Other spots in Lexington County had downed trees and power outages, according to Lexington Police.

© 2018 WLTX