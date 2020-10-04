LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — One person is dead following a mobile home fire in Pelion Thursday night.

The county of Lexington said firefighters were sent to a home on Tindal Road just before 11:30 p.m. in reference to a mobile home fire.

Firefighters said when they arrived at the scene the home there were heavy flames coming from the house. Firefighters began an external fire attack and water-shuttle operations were established to ensure enough water was on scene to fight the fire. Firefighters then went into the home to continue to extinguishing the fire.

When they did go inside, they found one person dead. They believe that person was the only person inside.

South Carolina Law Enforcement Division officials and Lexington County Sheriff’s Department investigators will investigate the cause and origin of the fire, while the Lexington County Coroner’s Office will identify the deceased individual and release cause of death.