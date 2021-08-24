Lexington county residents plea for help amid ongoing flooding

Pelion residents say George Brown Road floods every time it rains and are asking for help.

PELION, S.C. — Pelion residents say George Brown Road floods every time it rains and residents are asking for help.

“I bought a new truck about two or three months ago and it got so bad the first day of having the truck I literally got stuck,” said resident Billy Rogers.

Residents said the flooding has gotten so severe, they have to put their cars into four-wheel drive just to get through.

“I mean you just can't go around it, you gotta go through it. And hope you make it. And hope you know somebody with a four-wheeled drive to try to get you out. So it’s been very tough, we’ve been dealing with it for a while,” said resident Kerri Stone.

Michael Stone said he’s reached out to Lexington County Public Works and was placed on a waiting list.

“Why haven’t we seen any kind of results? Why hasn’t the county come out and reached out to the folks around in the community to let us know hey this is the steps that we’re taking. Bare with us or something like that but we haven’t seen anything,” he said.

Michael said since the county hasn’t been offering much help, they’ve been leaning on each other.

“Everybody pretty much knows everybody around here. So, they know if something was to happen, if somebody does get stuck. They can call me, I can come pull them out,” he said.

Residents said they would like to see the county to be more attentive in addressing the ongoing drainage issues.

“We’ve been told that the state comes once a month or so and does it. But they don’t ever come and maintain it after a good rain or anything like that and very seldom do they even put a sign out that says floods. I’ve only seen one sign in 20 years since I’ve been here,” said Rogers.

Stone said addressing the flooding will make the community feel safer for everyone, especially the children.

“As a community, everybody has kids and that’s our first priority is our kids and if we can’t get to and from on our roads then that’s a problem and it needs to get fixed,” said Stone.