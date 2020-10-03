WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — Officials at Lexington Medical Center have been discussing and taking steps to prepare for the Coronavirus if it comes to Lexington County.

Lexington Medical Center has set up a new triage area at its West Columbia location in the emergency department.

According to a news release from the hospital, "Patients arriving for treatment at the ER who are exhibiting respiratory symptoms including fever, cough and shortness of breath will be screened in a tented area outside of the entrance."

Patients will be able to receive treatment inside of the Emergency Room in a specific area dedicated to helping people with these symptoms.

They tell News 19 a team of clinicians and hospital leaders met regularly to discuss updates about the virus.

The hospital also added they are continuing to keep up with the flu season and are asking visitors not to come to the hospital if they have a fever, sore throat, cough, or shortness of breath.