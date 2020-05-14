LEXINGTON, S.C. — A Lexington School District One teacher has been suspended after a social media account put out posts possibly linking him to a white supremacy group in South Carolina.

The Lexington man was named in a Southern Poverty Law Center article that outed several groups involved in white supremacy outings including the Unite the Right Rally that took place in Charlottesville, Virginia, in 2017. At the rally one woman was killed and dozens were injured after a man plowed his car into a group of people.

RELATED: Charlottesville anniversary: Heather Heyer's mom talks about daughter's death

RELATED: Avowed white supremacist gets life sentence in Charlottesville car attack

The social media post links this man to Pleasant Hill Middle School here in the Midlands.

News19 reached out to Lexington School District One about the accusations and they sent the following statement:

"Late Wednesday afternoon, the district received social media accusations leveled at a 42-year-old social studies teacher at Pleasant Hill Middle School. Acting in accordance with board policy and district procedure, Human Resources was immediately informed. The employee is on leave while the district thoroughly investigates the allegations. This is standard operating procedure. The district takes any incident like this seriously and is thoroughly investigating."

News 19 has also reached out the Southern Poverty Law Center who wrote about the teacher in question.

This is a developing story and more updates will be provided as more information becomes available.