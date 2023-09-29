LRADAC hosts biggest fundraiser of the year in Lexington

The event typically raises about $50K each year for prevention, intervention and treatment services, according to LRADAC.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — The Lexington Richland Alcohol and Drug Abuse Council, also known as LRADAC, is hosting their largest fundraiser of the year, 'Rock 4 Recovery,' Friday at the Lexington Icehouse Amphitheater.

The event runs from 6 p.m. until around 10 p.m. Friday. Tickets are $30.

The event is all about supporting those struggling with addiction.

"It’s just grown tremendously over the past couple of years. And not only is it something that we do for patients, to raise money for patients, but we also want the concert itself to be a place where people in recovery can come and have a good night on the town without worrying about people drinking around them, so it’s a substance free event too," LRADAC Communications Director Robbie Robertson said.

The event includes food vendors, a DJ, a raffle and the main event, of course, the music. LRADAC leaders tell News 19 the event usually includes some testimonials as well.

Taylor Dayne is in the house tonight!! Kim Larick is leading the preshow crew and doing sound checks with Taylor’s base player Tj and drummer Caesar! Getting excited!! Posted by LRADAC on Friday, September 29, 2023

All the money raised goes to help prevention, intervention and treatment services for folks battling substance issues, like group counseling and withdrawal management.

"With all the substance misuse and the statistics going up, with mental health problems and overdoses, the work that we do at LRADAC is more important than ever, just to treat people and treat families and help the communities that we serve, Richland and Lexington Counties," Robertson said.

John Brunty was one of those people battling addiction, but he had to go it alone. He explains he doesn’t want that for other people. That’s why he joined the foundation board of LRADAC three years ago.

"Because I did it by myself, I really hindered the process, and so one of the things that I want to do as a part of LRADAC is to promote 'Listen, there’s a way out of this. You don’t have to do it alone. You never have to be alone again,'" Brunty said. "Actually, 20 years ... tomorrow is my sobriety date."

Brunty explains that LRADAC not only helps people physically with their recovery, but also mentally. He tells News 19 this night is always a good time, and for a good cause, erasing stigma every single year.

"It’s like every sober event I’ve been to. We’re always the ones laughing the loudest, which is ironic to me cause I just, I didn’t think that there was any way that I would have fun or laugh if I had to quit drinking," Brunty said.