Columbia, SC (WLTX) — Columbia police say they have arrested a suspect in the weekend shooting death of a 25-year-old West Columbia woman.

Michael Paul Griffin, 32, is charged with murder and possession of a stolen weapon.

Police say Griffin shot the victim, Jerri Lynn Sigmon, shortly before 6 a.m. on Saturday, October 20, 2018, at a home located on Norman street in north Columbia. After the shooting, EMS transported Sigmon to a local hospital, where she was pronounced deceased a short time later.

Police say Griffin initially told investigators that Sigmon was shot and killed during a home break-in. Griffin and Sigmon lived together at the time of the incident, according to investigators.

