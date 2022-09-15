Man accused of selling beer, liquor from his pickup truck at Finlay Park

Police say Gene A. Smith, Jr. unlawfully sold beer to an undercover officer Wednesday afternoon at Finlay Park in downtown Columbia.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A 55-year-old man was arrested after he attempted to sell beer out of his pickup truck to an undercover officer at Finlay Park, Columbia Police say.

Police say Gene A. Smith, Jr. unlawfully sold beer to an undercover officer Wednesday afternoon at Finlay Park in downtown Columbia. During the course of the investigation, officers seized Smith’s truck and several bottles of beer and alcohol.

Officials with the Columbia Police Department say the arrest follows "proactive enforcement by officers while addressing citizen complaints about the illegal sale of alcohol at the park."

Smith is charged with unlawful sale of beer or wine without a permit/license.

The announcement comes as the City of Columbia moves forward with efforts to revive the park with new entertainment and upgraded facilitates.

With the project in its design phase, this week Columbia City Council met in August to discuss next steps, recommending a plan to finish funding the $21.5 million renovation.

As the park changes, the city says its also working to assist those experiencing homelessness there.