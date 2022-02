After the suspect fired multiple shots at officers, tear gas was deployed and the man was taken into custody.

SUMTER, S.C. — Neighbors were briefly evacuated Friday night after a man barricaded inside a Sumter home fired at officers, according to Sumter County Sheriff Anthony Dennis.

The incident began around 8 p.m. as a civil disturbance on Waterwheel Drive.

After the suspect fired multiple shots at officers, Dennis said tear gas was deployed and the man was taken into custody.