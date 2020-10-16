Man dies in work-related accident at Columbia rock quarry

The incident involved a large Caterpillar truck and a pickup truck.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A man has died after a work-related accident at a Columbia rock quarry.

The incident happened Wednesday at the Vulcan Company Materials Rock Quarry off Georgia Street in Columbia.

The incident involved a large Caterpillar truck and a pickup truck. The exact circumstances of what led up before the death were not released. The South Carolina Highway Patrol, Columbia/Richland Fire, and EMS all responded to the call.

The victim died at the scene. Richland County Coroner Gary Watts said the man who died is a 61-year-old from Elgin.

An autopsy revealed that he died as a result of full body blunt trauma.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office and the S.C. Highway Patrol continue to investigate this incident.