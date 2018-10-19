Orangeburg County, SC (WLTX) - Orangeburg deputies are asking for the public's help to identify an indecent exposure suspect.

A female employee at The Station said a man came up to the customer window around 1 p.m. September 5. She greeted the customer who then reportedly drew attention to his private parts, which were exposed.

Deputies say before walking away, the suspect wished her a "blessed day" looking down at himself.

“This individual needs to be identified, said Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell. “This could have been anyone’s mother or sister or even daughter that this was done in front of.”

Anyone with information should call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

