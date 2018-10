Columbia, SC (WLTX) - A Columbia man is now in custody in connection to an attempted murder incident.

West Columbia police say the incident began as an argument, then the suspect took out a handgun, shot the victim twice and fled the scene.

The shooting took place at 450 Meeting Street in West Columbia Tuesday.

Antonio Eugene Howell, 37, is charged with attempted murder and possession of a firearm during a violent crime. He will be booked at the Lexington County Detention Center.

