Illegal drugs, stolen weapons, large amounts of cash and suspected dog fighting led to the arrest of 18 total suspects in an operation dubbed "Ice Storm" by the Sumter County Sheriff's Office.

During the largest seize of the operation, which began June 14 and ended June 17, 81 pounds of marijuana valued at $162,000; 12 weapons; 1,178 packs of Newport cigarettes valued at $17,670; $867 in cash; one stolen vehicle; and forged check totaling $63,945.30 were confiscated in connection to 12 individuals.

“We want this to send a message loud and clear that we will not tolerate criminal activity of any kind in Sumter County,” said Sumter County Sheriff Anthony Dennis. “And this includes those criminals who want to pass through Sumter County using our Interstate highways.”

Twelve suspects arrested and charged over the weekend include:

Gino Walter Curry, 30, of Boston, Maryland; possession of cocaine

Javier Rodriguez, 48, of Tarpon Springs, Florida; trafficking marijuana

Stanley Irvin Clark Jr., 30, of Fayetteville, North Carolina; receiving stolen goods

Clayton Mitchell Allen, 18, of Ormond Beach, Florida; possession with intent to distribute marijuana

Jorden Vrion Dejesus, 20, of Orlando, Florida; possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number and possession of a stolen firearm

Desmond Montez McPherson, 30, of North Charleston, South Carolina; possession of stolen property

Alicia Ann Mundey, 27, of Florence; possession of cocaine

Jamar Abdul Thomas, 42, of Goose Creek, South Carolina; possession of a stolen vehicle

Charles Lee Pough, 34, of North, South Carolina; open container and possession of marijuana

Marquis Quineris Williams, 22, of North, South Carolina; possession of marijuana and unlawful carrying of a pistol and weapons, sale or delivery of a pistol

Marques Javon Jackson, 25, of North, South Carolina; possession of marijuana and unlawful carrying of a pistol and weapons, sale or delivery of a pistol.

Crystal Fantasia Washington, 35, of Neese, South Carolina; open container violation and possession of marijuana

On June 6, Sumter County deputies, along with DEA agents and task force officers, also arrested 36-year-old Cedric Smith after 125 grams of marijuana valued at $1,250; 147.8 grams of heroin valued at $29,560; 76.2 grams of methamphetamine valued at $15,240; and $10,237 in cash were seized from 295 Wildhog Drive in Manning.

Eight pit bulls, who deputies believe were involved in dog fighting, were also found. Smith is charged with animal cruelty, along with federal drug charges from the DEA.

Drugs and a grow lab resulted in three more arrests when Sumter County deputies and the US Marshal Task Force searched a home on June 14. About one pound of marijuana was found in a shed, along with $1,921 in cash. Sumter residents Mariska Morgan Baker, 23; Corey Lake Butler, 29; and Jerry Allen McCoy Jr. were all charged with two counts first offense of manufacturing marijuana and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute. Butler was also wanted on warrants from Lexington County.

Then, during a patrol of Morris Way Drive on June 23, a Sumter County deputy approached a vehicle about 5 feet from the roadway and noticed the distinct smell of marijuana. A search of the vehicle revealed about 346 grams of suspected marijuana in a vacuum-sealed package inside a U.S. Postal Service box, along with a box of sandwich bags.

Jay Kirkland McBride, 23; and Sheldon Levern Benjamin, 21; were reportedly inside the vehicle; one with $1,720 in his pocket and the other with $221. Both were arrested and charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

Sumter County deputies worked alongside nine other law enforcement agencies with officers from the Department of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms; Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office; Drug Enforcement Administration; Florence County Sheriff’s Office; Lake City Police Department; Lee County Sheriff’s Office; South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole & Pardon Services, Sumter Office; South Carolina Highway Patrol and the United States Department of Homeland Security during this operation.

“We work together as a team whether it be local, state or federal, to halt criminal activity,” Dennis said. “When we seize these drugs, it keeps them off of not only Sumter County streets, but those in other areas, as well.”

