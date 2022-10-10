McDonald's is bringing back 'Halloween Pails'

It's official: the Boo Buckets are back.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For the first time in 6 years, McDonald's is rolling out a Halloween item that is essential for trick-or-treating.

McDonald's is bringing back its brightly-colored, iconic "Halloween Pails" for this spooky season, according to a press release.

There are three varieties of pails which feature three quirky, wicked characters: McBoo, McPunk'n and McGoblin who first came on the scene back in 1986.

This nostalgic Happy Meal is returning to participating McDonald's restaurants nationwide from Oct. 18 to Oct. 31, while supplies last.

The Halloween Pails also come with skeleton stickers so fans can dress up their pail with festive stickers, according to the press release.

Customers can order any of their favorite McDonald's Happy Meal options with the Halloween Pail. It will replace the classic Happy Meal box beginning Oct. 18 while supplies last.

Halloween Pails will only be available with Happy Meal orders.

