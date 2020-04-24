COLUMBIA, S.C. — Local leaders and health officials worked together virtually on Friday to address health disparities in the Midlands.

"This is obviously an incredibly important issue for all of us," Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin said. "Just a few days ago we saw that 36% of the cases and 57% of the deaths in South Carolina were African American.We're seeing this across the country, obviously some really troubling data."

State Epidemiologist Linda Bell said some groups of people are being affected by the virus at a higher rate, in particular African Americans, but she said it isn't because they are more at risk for exposure.

Instead, they are at an increased risk for complications if they are to become infected.

RELATED: DHEC: Virus cases top 5,000 in South Carolina

"We are recognizing the reasons for this is that African Americans are more likely to have many of the underlying or other medical problems, so African Americans are more likely to have cardiovascular disease, and diabetes, and obesity, and underlying lung disease or asthma and these are all risk factors," Bell said.

Some health organizations like Prisma Health say said they are starting to expand testing in certain communities, especially in rural areas to help access testing to those who need it.

RELATED: Prisma Health starting to perform some surgeries delayed by virus

"The other issue is the underlying reason that African Americans are more likely to have these conditions has to do with they are more likely to have limited access to care," Bell said.

Bell also wants to remind everyone to continue practicing social distancing and said right now is not time to loosen all restrictions.

RELATED: Visiting even 'just one friend' puts everyone at higher risk for coronavirus

"Until we have a test that establishes immunity, a test doesn't protect anyone," Bell said.

Benjamin said the Midlands health disparities task force will continue to meet and discuss ways to help those in need in our community.