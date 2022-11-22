'I'm petrified,' Midlands LGBTQ groups fearful in wake of Colorado shooting

The Harriet Hancock Center and the Agape Table are holding a vigil at the State House on Sunday to remember those who were killed.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Days after a deadly attack at a gay nightclub in Colorado, members of the LGBTQ community in the Midlands are voicing their concerns about safety and security.

Every weekend, Dylan Avins performs as a Drag Queen at Capital Club in Columbia.

"Usually it is shoulder to shoulder, very packed very loud very bright very colorful," said Avins.

He said the bar is a safe space for the LGBTQ community.

"We accept every walks of life, every color on the rainbow," said Avins.

So when he heard a close friend was injured in a deadly attack at a similar spot in Colorado Springs, he was devastated.

"You never think it's gonna be me, you never think it's gonna be someone you know, until it is," said Avins.

Working at an LGBTQ bar, Avins is fearful of copycat attacks.

"I’m scared to come back into the bars. I’m scared to perform because that could have been any of us at any time at any given moment," said Avins.

Phil Ford with the South Carolina United for Justice and Equality Coalition said this tragedy brings painful emotions for the LGBTQ community.

"What is it going to take for it to stop here? What is the hate the vitriol the dangerous rhetoric going to take? Is it going to take me being in a body bag after," said Ford.

He said the Harriet Hancock Center and the Agape Table are holding a vigil at the State House on Sunday to remember those who were killed.

He said the vigil will start at 6:30 at the State House with law enforcement, elected officials. Following is a march to the Capital Club.

"We're showing that we are here. And we're going to fight for our rights, and we're gonna fight for our protection and safety," said Ford.

Avins explained the best way people can support the LGBTQ community is to speak up.

"We have to fight back, we have to stand up, because if not it's gonna continue to happen. Change has to happen and it begins with us," said Avins.

South Carolina one two states without a hate crimes law.